Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Showers and Storms Returning by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw another gloomy day across the county with mostly cloudy skies. Some places did see some breaks in the clouds and sunshine during the morning hours. This resulted in showers bubbling up during the afternoon hours, with a bigger line of showers moving from south to north during the afternoon. This didn’t limit high temperatures, with highs still managing to climb into the lower to mid-70s by the afternoon. We’ll continue to see temperatures warm up the rest of this week, with some sunshine in the forecast both tomorrow and Friday.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup still shows the area of low pressure that’s been impacting us all week long sitting off to our west this evening. The bigger story is that the center of the low pressure has moved further north, resulting in a cold front expected to move through the region tomorrow. This cold front will be slow moving, resulting in a line of showers and thunderstorms working through tomorrow afternoon and evening. As the low-pressure system moves through, it stalls just to the east of the area, keeping shower chances in the forecast for the weekend as a bigger area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Maine.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The dew point trend over the next few days continues to show no relief in sight from the muggy air. Dew points remain in the lower to mid-60s over the next several days, hovering between sticky and humid territory on the graphic. With rain showers continuing to be a concern each day, dew points and humidity will remain elevated for the foreseeable future, with computer models showing dew points remaining in this area well into next week.

Dew Point Trend (Next 4 Days) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows a few more showers and possible thunderstorms working through between now and midnight. Most of the shower activity looks to taper off at that point, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies going into Thursday. The best chance of still seeing showers during the early morning hours of Thursday will be over western parts of the county, however I can’t rule out a few showers over eastern areas as well. Low temperatures tonight will be similar to last night, falling back into the lower to mid-60s by tomorrow morning. Southerly winds continue to be gusty during the overnight hours. While this doesn’t give us any relief from the humidity, it does keep smoke and haziness from the wildfires out of the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour into the day tomorrow shows more breaks in the clouds during the morning hours into the early afternoon. Any breaks in the clouds that we see will act as fuel to the instability fire, giving us the threat for more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, the better chance for showers looks to be over western parts of the county, with showers spreading eastward as the afternoon progresses. Mors of the shower activity tapers off tomorrow evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during the overnight hours going into Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower to mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Southerly winds are expected to remain gusty at times during the day tomorrow, bringing warmer air into the region by the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The 7-day rainfall outlook now has lower rainfall totals across the county. With some improvement and less rain shower chances now expected next week, rainfall totals have decreased across the county to between and inch and a quarter to as much as an inch and three quarters between now and next Wednesday. We’ll continue to monitor the rainfall over the next several days, but this has worked in our favor to reduce the drought situation that western parts of the county were facing earlier this month.

WPC Rainfall Potential (Now - Next Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

