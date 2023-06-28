UMFK Men’s soccer coach accepts another job.

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine Fort Kent is looking for a new Men’s Soccer Coach. Oniqueky Samuels has been named the new Men’s Soccer Coach at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Samuels became head coach at UMFK in 2018. He said he is looking forward working with a brand new program that will begin play in 2024.

Oniqueky Samuels:” It’s a brand new program. I am excited about that. I have an entire year to start a new program. They are excited about the job. It is a wonderful opportunity to recruit and to compete at the NCAA. I am super excited for the opportunity.”

Samuels took over as head coach at UMFK in 2018 and prior to that was an Assistant Coach to Bill Ashby beginning in 2014. The UMFK Alum said that coaching is his passion and that he is looking forward to leading a new program.

Samuels:” It is always exciting for me to coach and to recruit, to mold young adults. That is always my passIon. I came to this country to play soccer and to go to school. If I can give back in life by doing the same thing, which is to nurture young adults for four years. They get a college degree and life experience that can propel them for the rest of their life.”

UMFK President Deb Hedeen said “His success as a soccer player and his ability as a talented coach to recruit and mentor outstanding student athletes resulted in UMFK taking the 2022 USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer National Championship. His dedication to his team and valuable contributions to our soccer program will be missed. "

The Jamaican native played for the Bengals and earned two degrees at UMFK, He then earned a Master’s Degree and returned to the UMFK to Coach and work on campus. Samuels helped keep UMFK on the soccer map as he loaded up his schedule playing NCAA Division 1 schools like the University of Connecticut. Tomorrow night we will talk to Samuels about some of his memories and lifelong friendships that he developed while in the St John Valley.

