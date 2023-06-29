15 Domestic Violence Homicides in ME during 2022 : What Resources Are Available In The County?

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -In 2022, there were 15 Domestic Violence related homicides throughout the state. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with a resource for Domestic Violence Survivors in the county to learn more.

Tammy Albert, the Director of Prevention, Education, and Training at the Hope and Justice Project says ”We would like to send our condolences to the family of Kimberly Hardy. We know that this time is a difficult time, and we are available for support. We can provide support for the community as well because it really affects the community as a whole.”

Tammy Albert, the Director of Prevention, Education, and Training at the Hope and Justice Project, says situations like the recent alleged murder in Monticello bring domestic violence into the limelight.

“You know that when tragedies like this happen, people really want to be helpful and learn more about domestic violence and seek justice for someone like Kimberly who’s been murdered. But it’s important that we know that domestic violence is happening every day to many people in our community.”

Albert says the Hope and Justice Project is a non-profit that helps county residents experiencing domestic violence, which she says is more common than you would think, despite our rural area.

“Domestic violence is very prevalent here in the county as well as in the state of Maine. In 2022, the state of Maine had 29 homicides, and out of those homicides, 15 of them were domestic violence.”

According to Albert, even though many people think of domestic violence as physical abuse, that isn’t the only way abuse can take place.

“There’s a lot of emotional and verbal trauma that can happen. There’s a lot of power and control, one person taking the civil liberties of somebody that they supposedly love away. So it can look many different ways, and every relationship is very different. But the key to that is the power and control.”

Albert adds that the Hope and Justice Project has a 24/7 hotline for those who may be experiencing domestic violence.

“Domestic violence can happen to anyone at any time. It’s not just for married couples; it’s for anyone. We work with youth; we work with the older adult population, married, single, straight, gay, lesbian. It affects every community member.”

Albert adds that domestic violence homicides are often the final act in a pattern of abuse and control. If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, reach out to the Hope and Justice Project. The number is 1-800-439-2323.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

