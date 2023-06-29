Another Dreary Day, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible in the Afternoon

Vanessa's Thursday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It was another evening with scattered rain showers moving through the region overnight. And we are expecting some showers today, but they don’t look to arrive until we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup
Our blocked weather pattern continues as we have a cold front sitting just over the downstate region. It’s been having a tough time moving to the east because we have two stronger areas of high pressure on either side. That’s what has been bringing the sunshine and the heat to places like Texas for days. This will likely keep rain shower chances in the forecast throughout the 8 day and some chances for isolated thunderstorms.

Today's Highs
Temperatures have once again started off this morning well into the low to middle 60s because of the cloud cover and the showers we saw overnight. Highs by this afternoon eventually look to peak into the low to middle 70s. Going hour by hour for you, we will continue to have the chance for light scattered showers throughout the morning hours resulting in very light accumulations overall. The best chance at seeing an isolated thunderstorm develop will occur just after the lunchtime hours. I’m not expecting any thunderstorms we do see to become severe, but the threat for isolated showers continues until the mid to late evening. Most shower activity tapers off just after midnight with clouds slowly decreasing. It’s likely we will be dealing with some patchy areas of fog developing. Temperatures fall back into the low to middle 60s overnight tonight.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow’s temperatures will increase closer to the middle to upper 70s. Because temperatures will be mild, the humid air remains in the region, and we have some sunshine possible during the morning and early afternoon, it will fuel some additional chances for isolated thunderstorms developing. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, rain showers stay in the forecast, but Saturday does look to be the better of the two days because we will see more scattered showers. Sunday we will see more steadier rain showers. Right now, the fourth of July does look to feature some isolated thunderstorms, but we will continue to keep an eye on those chances for you next week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Showers and Storms Returning by the Afternoon

