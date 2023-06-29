Cancelled Flights Leave Many Stranded, Including Some From The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Nationwide flights are being cancelled due to bad weather, emergency repairs due to a federal aviation facility and staffing shortages, which is resulting in folks being stranded waiting for their connecting flights, unsure when they will be able to get back home.

Adam and Eliza Anderson along with Andy and Brittany Brewer of Smyrna were on their way home from a cruise in Miami, when their Delta Airlines flight from LaGuardia International Airport to Bangor was unexpectedly cancelled, forcing the two couples to stay in New York overnight with very little explanation as to why.

Adam Anderson – Affected by Airline Cancellations”They told us that it had nothing to do with them, it was the Air Traffic Controllers that had shut all this stuff down, so it had nothing to do with them, so they did not even feel responsible to give us credit or anything for the flight or voucher or anything it was not their fault so…have a nice life.”

The two couples had to go to New Jersey to get a rental car, and are currently on their way home. As they passed over the Bridge into the state of Maine, Anderson said they made some memories due to this detour and adds “When handed lemons, you make lemonade.”

