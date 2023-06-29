Caribou Looking To Grow It’s Community Through Gardening

By Cameron Levasseur
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The city of Caribou and local nonprofit Nurture by Nature held a grand opening for a community garden.

The event featured a food truck and crafts and activities for children, including a reading in the garden put on by the Caribou Public Library. Located at 882 Main Street, the plots are on an unused piece of property at the Caribou trailer park, giving that land purpose with widespread community benefit.

“Within six months, six to eight months, we’ve gotten ourselves this. And I think its going to grow, no pun intended, but I think this area is going to do well and the community members can come out and garden. One of the things that we’ve seen in the past couple years is we’ve seen an influx of young people staying in the area and moving to the area. Well if you live in town you don’t have a great area for a garden, so we’re providing these spots for people that want to grow their own vegetables. We’ve got water.”

Cary Medical Center sponsored group Age Friendly Caribou also provided raised beds at the site to give individuals of all ages the opportunity to garden.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 School Street
Murder in Monticello: What we know so far from Court Documents
Jayme Schnackenberg
Maine State Police Arrest Monticello Man for the death of Missing Monticello Woman
Spud Speedway
Spud Speedway Welcomes New Co-Owners: Investing in Future Growth and Exciting Possibilities
UMFK Socccer Coach Oniqueky Samuels will be leaving the St John Valley and moving to Missouri.
UMFK Men’s soccer coach accepts another job.
Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Showers and Storms Returning by the Afternoon

Latest News

van buren
Van Buren Receives Revitalization Grant
Airline Cancellations
Cancelled Flights Leave Many Stranded, Including Some From The County
Airline Cancellations
Cancelled Flights
Allergy
Managing your allergies during the Summer season