Elderly Fraud Awareness

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Scammers have become masters of deception, using cunning tactics to prey on unsuspecting victims and steal their money or personal information. The Aroostook Agency on Aging, as Cecilia Morin explains, is hoping to educate people on how to prevent fraud.

Cecilia: As scammers become more and more skilled at their craft, more and more people are at risk of becoming victims. Older folks can especially be at risk, as according to Rick Bragg, the Manager of Community and Outreach at the Aroostook Agency on Aging, scammers seem to specifically target the elderly, taking advantage of vulnerability and loneliness.

Ricky: “At first it’s they prey on your self-esteem or self-worth and your loneliness, and you start to question you know those types of things and if you already have low self-esteem than someone’s paying attention to you someone’s being kind to you it’s a lot easier to get caught up in a situation.”

Bragg says scammers are using creative ways to seek out victims whether it be over the phone…

Rick: “(shorter) you’ll get a call that sounds like it’s from a relative saying they are in jail please send, you know, 500 dollars so that your grandson can get out of jail and they know your grandsons name or something of that so you want to help your family and you do it without thinking and you know once you do that you are not going to get your money back.”

Or though, emails and most prevalent now social media.

Ricky: “They prey on folks who are getting a little bit older that maybe are not into social media as much as other folks are and they just find all kinds of avenues to pull at your heartstrings and once they have your heartstrings they have a lot of other avenues to go into to try to get your money. "

Many victims of scams feel embarrassed and hesitant to speak out, but Bragg encourages victims to come forward and take the necessary steps to protect themselves.

Ricky: “Call your financial institution and if you feel like you need to close your accounts or change your accounts around or put a freeze on your accounts you should do that you should call law enforcements give them the whole story you can call our agency and we can direct you to a 1-800 number where you can report your story to them which goes into a network which gets reported and submitted around the state for folks to be aware of.

By staying informed and vigilant, folks can avoid falling victim to scams. Cecilia Morin, NewsSource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.