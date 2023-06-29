Flash Flooding Closes Frenchville Road

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - At 544 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the North Central Aroostook area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. A weather station 4 miles west southwest of Frenchville observed 2.15 inches of rain in 20 minutes and a total of 3.46 inches of rain.

Aroostook County Emergency Management has reported several washouts on Church Ave in Frenchville. Although the heavy rain has now ended, runoff from the heavy rain may still produce flooding.

