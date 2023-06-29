Flooding Concerns Diminish Later Tonight, with Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After a line of showers and thunderstorms developed across the county, Flash Flood Warnings and Advisories were issued late in the afternoon hours. Most of these have already been dropped, however impacts from any flooding events will still be a concern going into tomorrow. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure and cold front that brought the shower activity through the region today still sitting over the state. As the sun sets tonight, shower chances will come to an end for most spots, with cloudy skies taking over for the rest of the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow starts off with cloud cover and showers, before clouds break apart during the afternoon hours, resulting in some sunshine. This nice weather doesn’t last long, as cloud cover fills back in tomorrow night, resulting in more shower chances for the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows shower chances tapering off, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies going into Friday morning. An isolated shower is still possible during the early morning hours tomorrow, with most of the steady shower activity tapering off by sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 60s once again during the overnight hours. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight. That combined with cloudy skies and higher dew points will keep temperatures mild once again going into tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances are still possible during the morning hours tomorrow, especially over southern and eastern parts of the county that didn’t see much for shower activity today. By the late morning and early afternoon hours, breaks in the clouds are expected to develop over western parts of the county. Clearing will try to spread eastward during the afternoon, however we could still see enough instability in the atmosphere to see an isolated shower and storm before tomorrow evening. Cloudy skies are expected once again tomorrow night, leaving us with a similar start to the day Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today with the possible sunshine by the afternoon hours. High temperatures make it into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Southerly winds remain light once again during the afternoon hours, but will help to bring warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening, and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.