Former UMFK Coach Oniqueky Samuels talks about his time in Fort Kent.

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine Fort Kent Men’s soccer coach Oniqueky Samuels will be leaving the St John Valley for a new coaching opportunity at Lincoln College in Jefferson City, Missouri. Samuels says it wasn’t an easy decision to leave Fort Kent, but he is excited about taking over at a brand new program.

Oniquky Samuels:” It’s difficult it is hard to move and move on from something that has been a part of me and so important to my life. It’s life, we need change, change is healthy. I am excited about the new opportunity to coach and to only coach.”

Samuels was part of a Jamaican Connection that was recruited by UMFK by Former Men’s Coach and Athletic Director Bill Ashby. For over 15 years Samuels made the St John Valley his home and he has many fond memories from his playing days to coaching a National Championship team and attributes his success to all the support he received.

Samuels:” The growth and success that we have. All of the accolades I have to my name are thanks to the community and university.”

Back in 2008 The Bengals had a very successful season for the first time ever they made it to the NAIA Elite 8. They hosted Northwood University of Florida in a first round game in a driving snowstorm.

Samuels:” The entire field was covered in snow. It was the weirdest thing for me because the outside lines had to be changed to orange. Every five minutes they had to be taking balls from inside because they were so hard. That is a life experience I will cherish for sure.”

Like many of his teammates and classmates Samuels embraced what the Valley had to offer. Coach Ashby also got several of the Jamaicans onto Nordic skis to show introduce them to biathlon.

Samuels :” It’s only my third time on skis. I am just getting used to them. I don’t really want to fall. Every time I fall, I just get up and I have learned from falling.”

Samuels played on a USCAA National Championship was an assistant coach on another Championship team and led the Bengals to a title this past year. While the Accomplishments on the pitch are important it was the lifelong friendships with people of several different cultures that made it special.

Samuels:” Some of my friends to this day and age is from all over the world. For example Jarryd Phillips and Emlyn Jacoby are some of the players not from Jamaica who are good friends. That is the unique thing about this particular school and town. It will expose you to many different people and cultures, many different beliefs. I cherish that and love that.”

