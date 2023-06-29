Van Buren Receives Revitalization Grant

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -The town of Van Buren is receiving unique funding and support to revitalize the town.

The National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with the Housing Assistance Council, announced Van Buren as one of the communities across the United States to take part in this year’s Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design. Luke Dyer the Town Manager for Van Buren says this will mean a lot for the town.

“Van Buren is in the midst of a major revitalization. We were just selected for a grant through The Citizens Initiative on Rural Design which is 17 communities in the country got selected for this grant opportunity which is assistance to help revitalize our downtown through design work through the grant process to get the funds to make that happen.”

We will hear more from Dyer on how this grant will impact the Town of Van Buren on a future NewsSource 8 at 6.

