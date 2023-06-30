Another Chance to see Some Sunshine Saturday, Before Cloud Cover and Shower Chances Return for Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After showers and downpours made their way over northern and western parts of the county, rainfall added up quickly in some communities. Rainfall reports from places like Estcourt Station and Frenchville shows where some communities saw localized heavy downpours which resulted in some flash flooding. The good news is that shower and downpour chances are on the lower side over the next 24 hours, with steady rain not returning to the forecast until early next week.

24 Hour Rainfall Reports (From Yesterday) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows a relatively quiet day over much of New England. Further to the south and west of us sunshine has been prevalent during the day, resulting in warm temperatures going into this evening. This will benefit us tomorrow, with warmer air allowing high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s, before cooling off with rain shower chances for the second half of the weekend. The low-pressure system currently sitting back over the great lakes this evening is expected to push eastward but will slowly do so going through much of next week. This will keep shower chances in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with some improvement possible Wednesday before the low-pressure system finally exits the region Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

I was hesitant to show this map this evening since I was hoping making some tweaks to it and extending it out a day would finally show some relief from the humidity. I was sadly mistaken. The dew point trend between now and Wednesday pretty much shows a steady line with dew points remaining in the lower to mid-60s. As we get into next week, dew points will likely increase along with rain shower chances Monday night through Tuesday. Dew points and humidity don’t look like they will break any time soon with even longer-range models, so get used to the humidity for the foreseeable future.

Dew Point Trend (Next 5 Days) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover increasing between now and tomorrow morning. A few isolated to scattered showers are possible between now and tomorrow morning, however I think most spots will remain dry going into tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-60s once again. Southerly winds are still expected to be light during the overnight hours and continue to not have much of an impact on the forecast over the next couple of days.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies, however I think a similar setup to today is likely, with cloud cover breaking apart late morning into the afternoon hours, leaving us with a stray chance for an isolated shower or storm. Given how today has played out, i think the chances for showers and storms remains low, however it’s still worth mentioning since I think it’s still possible during the day tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again by the afternoon. Southerly winds could be a bit gusty at times during the afternoon hours, but really won’t have much of an impact overall.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Computer models have been showing a bigger area of low pressure developing and moving into the region going into Sunday. The latest model runs now have that low pressure system stalling out and lasting into next week. This means Sunday now features mostly cloudy skies, with a stray chance for a shower or two, especially by the afternoon. Shower chances look to pick up Sunday night, with steady rain now likely going into the day Monday. High temperatures on Sunday will be on the cooler side with the lack of sunshine. Highs will struggle to make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. Southerly winds will still be gusty at times during the afternoon but will continue to pull warm and humid air into the county.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With steady rain lasting into next week, the WPC has issued higher rainfall totals going into the work week thanks to the area of low pressure stalling out. Rainfall totals between an inch to as much as an inch and three quarters is still possible across the county. Higher amounts are still expected the further west you are in the county, which is good news since that part of the county is still listed as abnormally dry according to the latest drought monitor report.

WPC Rainfall Potential (Now - Next Friday) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

