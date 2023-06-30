Austin Theriault will race for first time in over 3 years.

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Austin Theriault has not been behind the wheel of a stock car since 2019, that will all change in August. Theriault is teaming up with the Travis Mills Foundation and Bar Harbor Bank to race in the 50th Oxford 250.

Austin Theriault:” I am really looking forward to it and Travis Mills is such an inspiration to all of us. Really thankful that Bar Harbor Bank came on board and said we want to get behind the foundation and want to get behind what we are doing.”

Theriault got his start at Spud Speedway when he wasn’t even old enough to have a driver’s license. His racing skills propelled him to the major NASCAR Tours where he also had success. Theriault last raced on the NASCAR Circuit was in 2019 and now he is coming back in a one race deal to benefit the Travis Mills Foundation.

Theriault:” Time flies. It feels like yesterday when I was in a Cup car racing at Talladega. A lot of great things have happened since then and I have met a lot of great people and continue to work in the industry and the sport that I love. To get back behind the wheel is going to be exhilarating and exciting. I can almost taste it. Hopefully, I haven’t forgotten too much. It’s kind of like riding a bike, once you know how to do it you just have to dust yourself off and get the cobwebs off.”

While Theriault has visited the winners circle in several different race car, he has never visited victory lane in the Oxford 250.

Theriault:” We have had second place finishes, fourth place finishes, third place finishes, but haven’t tasted the victory yet.”

The Fort Kent native is still as busy as ever. He has become a mentor and coach for younger drivers.

Theriault:” Seeing them be successful is almost like seeing myself be successful so that is great.”

While Fans of Theriault are excited to see him behind the wheel again the question the fans want answered is will he race more in the future.

Theriault:” It’s a one race deal as many people know I have a lot going on and still represent people up here. I love racing I am probably never going to get that out of my blood. Who knows you never rule anything out, but I think the days of full time NASCAR racing are over. Every once in a while, you might see me behind the wheel again.”

