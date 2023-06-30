Easton Woman Accused of Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Son Has Bail Revoked

Mariah Dobbins
Mariah Dobbins(WAGM)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Mariah Dobbins, the Easton Woman accused of Manslaughter for the Death of her Infant Son due to Fentanyl has had her bail revoked.

Dobbins appeared in Court Friday over zoom from the Aroostook County Jail. According to testimony, Dobbins admitted three times in April to Methamphetamine use during her weekly bail check ins with the Aroostook County Community Corrections Program (ACCCP).

Dobbin’s Trial for Manslaughter is scheduled to begin on August 8th in Caribou Superior Court.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, medical personnel and the Maine State Police were called to 311 Center Road in Easton for an unresponsive 1-year-old child. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The child was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Augusta for an autopsy and results had been pending. The investigation continued and Detectives received the results from the OCME which ruled the child’s death as a homicide.

Court documents from Aroostook Superior Court in Presque Isle say Dobbins allegedly caused the death of one-year-old Jaden Raymond “recklessly or with criminal negligence” on March 19th .

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 School Street
Murder in Monticello: What we know so far from Court Documents
Airline Cancellations
Cancelled Flights Leave Many Stranded, Including Some From The County
Image courtesy of MGN.
Flash Flooding Closes Frenchville Road
Jayme Schnackenberg
Maine State Police Arrest Monticello Man for the death of Missing Monticello Woman
Spud Speedway
Spud Speedway Welcomes New Co-Owners: Investing in Future Growth and Exciting Possibilities

Latest News

Hope and Justice Project
15 Domestic Violence Homicides in ME during 2022 : What Resources Are Available In The County?
Hope and Justice Project
Hope and Justice Project Provides Resources For Domestic Violence In The County
UMFK SAMUELS PART 2
Frenchville Flooding
Frenchville Flooding