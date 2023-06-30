Easton Woman Accused of Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Son Has Bail Revoked

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Mariah Dobbins, the Easton Woman accused of Manslaughter for the Death of her Infant Son due to Fentanyl has had her bail revoked.

Dobbins appeared in Court Friday over zoom from the Aroostook County Jail. According to testimony, Dobbins admitted three times in April to Methamphetamine use during her weekly bail check ins with the Aroostook County Community Corrections Program (ACCCP).

Dobbin’s Trial for Manslaughter is scheduled to begin on August 8th in Caribou Superior Court.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, medical personnel and the Maine State Police were called to 311 Center Road in Easton for an unresponsive 1-year-old child. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The child was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Augusta for an autopsy and results had been pending. The investigation continued and Detectives received the results from the OCME which ruled the child’s death as a homicide.

Court documents from Aroostook Superior Court in Presque Isle say Dobbins allegedly caused the death of one-year-old Jaden Raymond “recklessly or with criminal negligence” on March 19th .

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.