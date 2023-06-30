Incident at Aroostook State Park Leads to Arrest

By Cecilia Morin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A person has been arrested after an incident involving a criminal threat between camp patrons at the Aroostook State Park.  According to Sargent Eric Depner of the Presque Isle Police Department, the Aroostook State Park was evacuated after a threat was made between campers.  Depner says the situation has been resolved and there is no further threat to the area.  Scott Thompson, the Manager at Aroostook State Park, says “the police handled the situation and all is taken care of.”  The incident is under investigation.  No names have been released at this time.  We will continue to update you as this story develops.

