Limestone Town Meeting To Continue Into July

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

Limestone’s annual town meeting had been recessed for two weeks due to confusing budget numbers, but Wednesday evening they gathered again in an attempt to pass next year’s budget.

The vast majority of the articles were approved as written or with slight amendments, except for one regarding a new electronic sign in front of the town office which was denied. Residents asked questions regarding the raising and appropriation of funds, with significant concerns raised regarding what the total mil rate increase would be. Though town officials stated the mil rate could not be determined until after the budget is passed.

As WAGM brought earlier this week, during the original June 14th Meeting, Interim Town Manager Walter Elliot said he expects the mil rate increase to be around 6 mils, however, the true impact won’t be known until the budget is approved.

WAGM crunched the numbers, and it appears as though Elliot is correct, that the towns portion of the budget would be a decrease of around 127,000 dollars less than last year. The largest increase stems from the school’s budget, which is around 782,000 dollars greater than last year.

The town was not able to vote on all the articles presented. Two articles regarding bonds totaling $2 million were tabled until September 6. 15 articles remain which make up the school budget, which will be decided on Thursday July 6th, at 6:30.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.