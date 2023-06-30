Parents Struggling to Find Childcare in Aroostook County Part 2.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A major concern for many parents is finding childcare for their children. . Yesterday we talked about why Maine is struggling to provide enough childcare. IN part two of her series Cecilia Morin speaks to parents who are affected by the issue.

When searching for childcare parents are looking for an affordable and safe option. Brittney Grant, a mom of two and full-time worker, looked for a daycare for over a year. She talks more about the struggles working parents face.

“Childcare I mean even making more than minimum wage is probably one parent’s whole paycheck in most household in our area specifically, so it makes it a huge barrier to find quality care at affordable rate.”

Affordability is an obstacle that weighs down parents. It can be a catch 22 for working parents, because they may be spending most of their paycheck on childcare

Brittney: “My hours weren’t regular, so it was hard for me to find childcare in general we started looking and I was able to find a regular like a 9 to 5. So, it was after we found that we were able to get them into the in-home daycare that daycare just didn’t find our needs there were a lot of reasons the kids being somewhere where we felt comfortable with them was a big one where we felt they were adequately cared for and observed. So, when like I said, when we found an opening here, we were more than willing to jump into the first one.”

When a parents job does not have a schedule that accommodates for their children’s needs, many put their careers on hold. Emily Lothrop, a mom of two, waited three years to get her children into daycare and is one of the people who decided to wait to return to work.

Emilee: “My last year of college I actually had to go completely online even though they were on campus because I didn’t have daycare for the majority of it so I wasn’t able to actually finish the degree I wanted to because I wasn’t’ able to do the working while like going to school they wanted you to do job shadows and stuff and I couldn’t so I wasn’t able to do that but I was able to go a different route and finish my bachelor’s degree and still be able to do the same thing just a little tweaking but I definitely didn’t get the full experience I would have if I had daycare.”

Not only is the stress of finding daycare high for current parents. Jordyn Rossignol says that there is also stress on expectant parents.

Jordyn: “I actually did an interview with an expecting mom this morning she only needs care in January of next year and she’s already trying to secure a spot and I can’t promise her that I’ll have a spot because I really don’t know my numbers are going to look like in January and so she herself as a expecting mom is really stressed.”

Many parents are experiencing the same struggle and Maine is trying to solve the issue with a proposed bill that would change the way the subsidy program works and allows a bigger stipend for the providers.

