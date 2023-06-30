Parents Struggling to Find Childcare in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Many parents are finding it hard to find childcare that is affordable, accessible, and follows all safety rules. In Part 1 of a Series on Childcare, Cecilia Morin sat down with Childcare owners and parents to discuss the issues parents are facing.

Brittney Grant is a busy mom of two. She, like many others, has faced the struggle of finding childcare. She now takes her children to Miss Jordyn’s Preschool and Daycare, but she knows several families still waiting to get childcare.

Brittney Grant: “I can think of at least five or six families on the top of my head, I know of one that had a like a cellphone business and she was on waitlist for childcare for over a year and ended up ultimately closing her business because she couldn’t find childcare and I can think of a few others who had jobs and they had to leave or cut back significantly on hours.”

So why are parents having a hard time finding childcare? Childcare provider Jordyn Rossignol says Aroostook County, like many other areas in Maine doesn’t have enough childcare available.

Jordyn: “Funding there’s not enough money into the childcare sector we are all private businesses we operate on on on an our whole income comes from the tuition of parents we do have a childcare subsidy program that is a state program to help children who need additional in paying for their childcare bill but that doesn’t pay for the whole weekly tuition that we need to survive so there’s a lack of funding, there is no funding really there’s a lack of teachers that are willing and able to work at our center because of the low wages and there is just not enough physical space in this building anymore to take more children.”

Jolene Blake, the owner of Circle of Friends, is also facing a lack of staff.

“The biggest obstacle right now is staffing is getting qualified staff in and being able to run your schedule for a full day, everybody has busy lives, everybody wants time off so it is a challenge to be able to run a full day and not have to struggle with staff.”

Meanwhile, even if parents are able to get their children into childcare, some are struggling to afford it.

Jolene: “The cost of living is a concern somebody had told me today that the cost of having two kids in diapers for a month was over 200 dollars, you know, that’s expensive, you know, when your talking a family of four and you’re feeding and you have kids in diapers and you have bottles and formula it adds up.”

Blake recently expanded her daycare, which has allowed her to take on more children. Until that move, she had a waitlist, but she currently has openings. Rossignol currently has a waitlist. Cecilia Morin, NewsSource 8.

In the next part of this series, we will hear more from parents about their concerns and experiences with childcare in the County.

