Some Sunshine this Afternoon, Isolated Thunderstorm Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had quite a bit of rain fall within the past couple of hours specifically in areas like Frenchville and Fort Kent in a little amount of time. It even prompted some flooding and we saw some isolated rumbles of thunder move through, but not everyone saw heavy bands of rain. The good news is we have since dried things out this morning in all areas.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We are slowly seeing our blocked weather pattern weaken looking at our weather setup. However I am expecting rain showers to stay in the forecast throughout the next couple of days with some chances for isolated thunderstorms developing because of another system developing to our west. Not every day will be a total washout leading up to the holiday weekend, but many days will feature scattered showers.

We are off to another warm start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We have some cloud cover this morning. It does still feel humid because dewpoints remain on the rise which has helped to fuel those thunderstorm chances. The coolest air remains out to our west with temperatures closer to the low 60s. Temperatures go back above average this afternoon reaching the middle to upper 70s. We have more chances for seeing some breaks in the cloud cover leading us to some more filtered areas of sunshine, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for an isolated rumble of thunder.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, the best chance for scattered showers developing will be centered towards the morning hours. They will be few and far between. Once we head into the afternoon hours, we start to lose the cloud cover leading us to some areas of filtered sunshine. However, the sunshine will help to fuel some chances for an isolated rumble of thunder. It’s a short lived break in the cloud cover because by the time we turn things towards the morning hours of tomorrow, clouds are expected to quickly build up and increase ahead of another round of showers. Lows tonight fall back into the lower 60 because we will have lost some cloud cover throughout the afternoon.

BBQ Forecast (WAGM)

The holiday weekend is usually the perfect time for BBQs. If you do plan on doing some grilling tomorrow, you may have to dodge some showers in the afternoon. Tomorrow does look to be the better of the two days this weekend in terms of shower activity. Anything we do see will be more scattered and light in nature. We see high temperatures peak closer to the mid to upper 70s. Sunday does appear to be more of a washout with heavier bands of rain likely. I’m not expecting any chances for thunderstorms developing, but we will likely have more moderate bands of rainfall accumulation given the possibility for some heavier bands. That results in our high temperatures slightly cooling off into the low to middle 70s.

Have a great holiday weekend!

