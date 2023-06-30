Throwback Thursday - Maine Veterans Homes Caribou Expansion

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Providing comprehensive, specialized care for our veterans has always been an ongoing mission for many communities across the US. In the early 2000s, one such endeavor was celebrated in Caribou with the opening of a new wing dedicated to veterans with dementia or Alzheimer’s at the Maine Veteran’s Home. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

Modern veteran care combines medical expertise with a humane understanding of the unique challenges veterans face, especially those battling cognitive disorders like dementia or Alzheimer’s. One of only 6 throughout the state, the Maine Veterans Home in Caribou was threatened with closure in 2022. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we dial the time machine back to 2003, where WAGM reporter Kim Jamerson was on the scene for the opening of a new wing at the facility and walks us through the additional level of care offered to county veterans.

Nearly 200 people turned out Saturday to celebrate the new wing of the Maine Veteran’s Home. It’s a project that’s been in the works since the mid 90s, and for those who’ve been working to see it through it represents the completion of a bigger mission.

“Which is to take care of those who have over the years have taken care of this great nation, and we can never lose focus on that.”

“Our veterans deserve nothing less than the very best possible care. I believe that we must do everything, everything we can to see that the promises made to all veterans are kept.”

This promise comes in the form of a 15,000 foot, 30 bed home for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. It’s an extension of the 40-bed long term care facility that’s been in place since the early 90s. Home Administrator, Romeo Parent says it’s capacity that’s desperately needed.

“Over the last two or three years, we’ve accumulated probably 120 names on our waiting list. We’ve gone through in the last four or five months and it’s probably, you know, current probably about 65-70.”

And while Parent says it’s taken some time, he says the end result is worth the wait. The home boasts amenities such as private rooms, Internet access, radiant heating in the floors and a landscaped courtyard. He says special attention has been taken to ensure residents comfort, even the walls have been painted in colors designed to be soothing. For people with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

