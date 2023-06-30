U.S. Senator Susan Collins tours Presque Isle International Airport

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - U.S. Senator Susan Collins toured the Presque Isle International Airport Thursday, meeting with city and airport officials to discuss plans for a proposed new terminal.

“This will help attract more travelers, more tourists and more businesses to Aroostook County,” Collins said.

Collins met with Airport Director Scott Wardwell, United Ground Express General Manager Kelli Heu and Presque Isle Director of Community and Economic Development Galen Weibley on the tour. The group showed Collins outdated or rundown sections of the current building to illustrate the airport’s need for a terminal.

“This building was not a terminal; it does not meet the current standards,” Wardwell said. “It still operates, there’s not a safety issue associated with it, but essentially, its not how the FAA wants airports to operate.”

In conjunction with the airport, Collins submitted a request for 20 million dollars in congressionally directed funds as a part of the funding for the project. As Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the senator said she hopes to spur the funding as a part of a larger appropriations bill through committee and onto the full senate by the start of the August recess.

“I’m in a good position to advocate for the terminal. I will say this is one of the more costly requests that I’m making of my colleagues ... but seeing and being able to describe just how many improvements are needed for this to be a modern, efficient and safe airport will help me make the case.”

Collins believes a modern terminal would greatly benefit Aroostook County and help to bring in both businesses and tourists.

“They’re going to have a great experience once they get here when they see this very welcoming, modern terminal,” Collins said. “That gives them a good image of Aroostook County, one that we who grew up here or live here know to be accurate.”

