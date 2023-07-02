Fort Fairfield Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests

Fort Fairfield Police Department
Fort Fairfield Police Department(Station)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Saturday, July 1, 2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Fort Fairfield Police Officers working patrol conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Fort Fairfield for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the Officers determined that a passenger in the vehicle had 3 active warrants for his arrest. Troy Soucy (31) of Fort Fairfield was placed under arrest for the active warrants.

Upon searching Soucy incident to arrest, Officers located Methamphetamine and Fentanyl on Soucy’s person. Soucy was arrested for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release. Soucy’s bail was set at $5,000.00 cash or $10,000.00 surety. Soucy was transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Soucy is scheduled for initial appearance on September 13, 2023 at the Presque Isle Unified Court.

Upon further investigation into the offenses dealt with during the traffic stop, Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for Soucy’s residence located at 290 South Caribou Road in Fort Fairfield. Upon searching the residence, multiple illicit substances were located inside the residence along with evidence of a narcotic trafficking operation.

During the execution of the search warrant, Kevin Doody (25) of Woodland was placed under arrest and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Doody’s bail was set at $10,000.00 cash and he was transported to the Aroostook County Jail for holding. David Franz (40) of Fort Fairfield was arrested an active warrant and was charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release. Franz’s bail was set at $2,500.00 cash. Franz was transported to the Aroostook County Jail for holding.

Courtney Libby (22) of Woodland was also charged with unlawful possession of scheduled W drugs. Doody, Franz and Libby are all scheduled to appear on September 13, 2023 at the Presque Isle Unified Court date. In total, Officers seized approximately 20 grams of Fentanyl and 26.8 grams of Methamphetamine along with multiple other illicit prescription drugs during the traffic stop and search warrant. This incident marks 9 drug arrests in the last two weeks conducted by Fort Fairfield Police Officers.

