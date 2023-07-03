Body Found in Monticello Confirmed to Be Kim Hardy

Kimberly Hardy
Kimberly Hardy(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) -The Body found on June 25th on the Harvey Siding Road in Monticello has been confirmed as Missing Monticello Woman Kimberly Hardy, According to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. A cause of death is not being released at this time. Hardy’s Boyfriend Jayme Schnackenberg has been charged with Murder for his alleged role in her death. His next court date is a Harnish Bail hearing scheduled for July 7th

