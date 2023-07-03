Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New Hampshire restaurant Sunday afternoon. (Source: WMUR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured several patrons in a lakeside town in New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, emergency officials said.

The vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the car inside the restaurant, the Laconia Fire Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders treated several customers at the scene and transported 14 people to area hospitals with non-life-threating medical issues including significant lower leg injuries, lacerations and contusions, the fire department said.

Another 20 people were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel but did not require transport to hospitals from the community about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Concord on Lake Winnipesaukee.

“There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend,” Laconia Fire Capt. Chad Vaillancourt said in the statement.

The building sustained significant damage.

The fire department said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fairfield Police Department
Fort Fairfield Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests
Aroostook State Park
Incident at Aroostook State Park Leads to Arrest
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
They envision the world’s tallest flagpole in this Maine town. Instead of uniting, it is dividing
Mariah Dobbins
Easton Woman Accused of Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Son Has Bail Revoked
Austin Theriault will drive a stock car for the first time since 2019.
Austin Theriault will race for first time in over 3 years.

Latest News

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into restaurant, hurting several people
Racer talks about winning Chicago race
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested