Cloud Cover Lingers Today, with Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Returning Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday! This morning’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure sitting off to the south of us this morning. This is resulting in a cloudy start to the day across the county, with isolated to scattered showers tapering off during the morning hours. More isolated showers are possible during the day today with mostly cloudy skies expected. Computer models are indicating the chance to see some sunshine during the afternoon hours, however the chances for showers remains low today. More shower chances are in the forecast for tomorrow along with some thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the region. The cold front will continue to impact us Wednesday with more shower and thunderstorm chances, before nicer weather returns for Thursday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day today shows cloud cover hanging on during the morning hours into the early afternoon. The latest computer model runs continue to indicate some clearing possible during the afternoon hours. I’m not completely buying this, and think cloud cover will likely linger into the afternoon, however if we do see some sunshine it will help to quickly warm temperatures up mid to late afternoon. High temperatures today make it into the mid to upper 70s for most places across the county. Northerly winds remain light during the afternoon hours, not having much of an impact during the day.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Cloud cover is expected to increase during the overnight hours, resulting in another mostly cloudy night across the board. Low temperatures tonight will once again be on the mild side, with lows falling back into the lower 60s for most spots. Northerly winds continue to be light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features a better chance of seeing some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Skies clear out during the morning hours, giving us some sunshine late morning into the early afternoon. Any sunshine that we see during the day tomorrow will add to the instability in the atmosphere, resulting in more showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours. Most of the shower chances will taper off and end tomorrow evening, with a few lingering showers possible tomorrow night into Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today, making it into the mid to upper 70s. Northerly winds continue to be light, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on today’s forecast can be found in this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great Monday!

