Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fairfield Police Department
Fort Fairfield Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests
Aroostook State Park
Incident at Aroostook State Park Leads to Arrest
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
They envision the world’s tallest flagpole in this Maine town. Instead of uniting, it is dividing
Mariah Dobbins
Easton Woman Accused of Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Son Has Bail Revoked

Latest News

Kimberly Hardy
Body Found in Monticello Confirmed to Be Kim Hardy
Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
PGA Tour sending 2 executives to Senate hearing as LIV cites conflicts