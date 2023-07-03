Peak Performance: Stay Hydrated for Summer Athletics

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As summer progresses, more athletes and fitness enthusiasts will be embracing outdoor activities and enjoying the sun. However, it’s crucial to prioritize proper hydration to stay healthy and perform at your best in the warmer temperatures.

Brian Morrison:” When it comes to properly hydrating or maintaining that Euhydration status, we usually tell people that you want to consume on a daily basis about half of your body weight in ounces.

Proper hydration is vital and should never be underestimated, regardless of whether you’re participating in practices, games, or summer workouts. Morrison advises starting to drink 20-24 ounces of fluids two hours before your activity and continuing to hydrate throughout, including after the physical activity to aid in recovery.

Brian Morrison:” During the competition, during the workout, during the practice, every 20 to 30 minutes, optimally, every 15 minutes, you should be taking in at least six ounces of water. To enhance optimal recovery within the first 4 hours, you should be taking in, you know, 150% of your total body weight lost during that particular event.

To maintain euhydration, athletes often choose between water and Gatorade for hydration during practices or games. According to Morrison, our bodies lose fluids through sweat and deplete glycogen stores during intense training sessions, and consuming Gatorade mixed in with some water can aid in replenishing the body. However, the ultimate choice for optimal hydration is high-quality H2O.

Brian Morrison: " Water is going to be your best friend before your competition. Work out a practice. Gatorade is great in the middle of your competition, practice or workout again mixed with water so that we’re not just feeding in a bunch of sugar at the same time. And then after you’re going to recover with some type of sugar based or electrolyte based drink alongside water.

Morrison emphasizes the presence of hydration stations at all UMPI practice venues and their commitment to following the position statements of the National Athletic Training Association regarding environmental emergencies and heat illness. They also implement safety policies to ensure the well-being of athletes.

Brian Morrison:” We usually take a wet bulb globe temperature reading on hot days that, you know, we know are going to be really, really hot. And we have policies set in place in order to give the athletes and protect the athletes during certain practices. You know, in the middle of the day, especially when it’s when’s the hottest part of the day to take water break. So every 15, 20 minutes, you know, we, you know, remind the coaches, hey, it’s time for a water break. They need to get into some shade for a few minutes and then they resume practice. So it’s just a way to protect the athletes, making sure that, you know, they’re as healthy as they can be just to prevent, you know, any type of catastrophic event from happening.

Staying properly hydrated is crucial for peak performance and avoiding heat-related issues, especially in hot and humid conditions. Prevent the risk of heat cramps and heat exhaustion by ensuring adequate hydration and avoiding hypo hydration.

Jonathon Eigenmann, newssource sports.

