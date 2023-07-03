Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Tomorrow Afternoon, with Nicer Weather Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After another cloudy and dreary start to the day today, things ended up turning around during the afternoon hours. Cloud cover was stubborn during the morning hours, resulting in a cool and wet start to the day today. Going into the afternoon hours, cloud cover began to break apart over northern areas first, with clearing skies continuing to work southward during the afternoon. This nice weather lasts into this evening, before cloud cover and patchy fog returns during the overnight hours going into tomorrow morning. This evening’s weather setup shows the larger area of low pressure sitting off to our south and west this evening. This will continue to work its way eastward over the next few days, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast over the next couple of days. Later this week, high pressure is expected to build in, resulting in a brief window of nice weather Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances return to end the work week, along with an increase in humidity.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The dew point trend continues to show humidity lingering in the region all week long. Dew points continue to climb during the work week into the mid and even upper 60s by the end of the work week. This will feel more like soupy air stepping outside during this time, with no real sign of improvement and relief from the humidity in the forecast.

Dew Point Trend ( Next 5 Days) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour during the overnight hours tonight shows cloud cover returning to the region between now and tomorrow morning. A few isolated showers are also still possible, but they will be few and far between. Low temperatures tonight are expected to once again fall back into the lower to mid-60s for most spots during the overnight hours. Northerly winds are expected to be light between now and tomorrow morning, not really having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover isn’t expected to last long, with skies turning to sunshine during the morning hours tomorrow. The sunshine sadly doesn’t last all day, as shower chances return during the afternoon hours. The latest computer model runs show the best chance for showers and storms centering over southern parts of the county, but i think everyone will have a chance to see a shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Showers and storms wrap up before midnight tomorrow night, with clearing skies possible before sunrise Wednesday morning. The storm prediction center has us under a general risk for thunderstorms during the day tomorrow. Nothing looks to be on the severe side; however, some rumbles of thunder and possible frequent lighting could occur during the storms tomorrow. I think the bigger risk will be downpours and flash flooding during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. We’ll continue to monitor any showers or storms and will provide updates as they’re available. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon hours. Northerly winds are once again expected to be light during the day, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

If you’re looking to get outside tomorrow evening to either watch or set off some fireworks of your own, please be mindful of any showers or storms in the area. While I think most of the showers and storms will taper off shortly after the sun sets, showers could still impact fireworks celebrations around the county. Please stay safe during any celebrations tomorrow, and make sure to have a plan in place in case a storm moves into the region.

Fireworks Forecast (Tomorrow Evening in Houlton) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

