Wedding Venues Highlighting Maine’s Beauty

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Wedding venues in Aroostook County have become a unique way to encouraging people who have never been to Maine to come for their special day. Cecilia Morin looks at how weddings are enhancing tourism in the County.

Rosa: “It’s really rewarding bringing something different to the community I mean this is a really old barn I mean 150 years and just being able to restore it and bring it back to life and have people from around here to enjoy it and people from outside the area as well.”

David: “Who haven’t grown up with barns like this. We have a lot of people like wow look at all this there’s only wooden pegs holding this thing together.”

Aroostook County’s fields, sunsets, woods and barns are luring engaged couples north for their weddings. David and Rosa Benedict, owners of Sunset Farm Wedding & Events in Houlton and Miranda Bragan, Owner of Legacy Ranch in Mars Hill say they’ve had people come from different parts of the U.S. and Canada.

David: “We’ve had a few from down south, by south I mean I think it was Alabama or that area down there, some Massachusetts people, Connecticut people, a lot of Bangor people and also Canada”

Miranda: “So a majority of our clientel there actually from Aroostook County or they have at least have roots here. So I find that we have three different categories we either, you know, our couples are from Aroostook county and still live up here or they were born in Aroostook county moved away but there coming back for their weddings because their families are still here or were starting to get more people from downstate or more people out of state who haven’t been up here at all and are finding it more a destination location.

The wedding venue owners say they offer an experience to those who come to the County, encouraging people to come back as well as share this experience with others who may come in the future.

Rosa: “I think that we, you know, this is what we offer here it’s so different it’s not the normal wedding it’s in a farm but then again it’s so beautiful because it’s just they get the entire property they get to experience northern Maine exactly the way that it is which is beautiful.”

Miranda: “They’re gonna get to visit, you know, Maine that they’ve never been to before and then there gonna go back and tell their friends and then more people are going to want to come up to experience it.”

Aroostook County’s wedding venues not only offer couples the opportunity to exchange vows amidst breathtaking scenery, but also provide visitors with a gateway to explore the wonders of this area.

