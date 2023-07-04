6-year-old boy praised for helping save child from drowning at lake

A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.
A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.(Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Game Wardens)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas are recognizing a young boy for helping save a child from drowning over the weekend.

According to game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, 6-year-old Levi Alley alerted adults at El Dorado Lake after seeing a 5-year-old going under the water.

Authorities said thanks to Levi’s attentiveness and quick response, they were able to rescue the 5-year-old unharmed.

“Way to go, Levi!” the department shared. “Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages.”

Officials said the incident happened in the Walnut Swim Beach area of the lake.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Hardy
Body Found in Monticello Confirmed to Be Kim Hardy
Fort Fairfield Police Department
Fort Fairfield Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Aroostook State Park
Incident at Aroostook State Park Leads to Arrest
Mariah Dobbins
Easton Woman Accused of Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Son Has Bail Revoked

Latest News

FILE - President Bill Clinton, right, watches as a young American Bald Eagle named Freedom is...
July Fourth for presidents has been a day for golf, fishing, speeches and one very upset stomach
A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say
File graphic of an ambulance.
Fireworks explosion kills 1, injures 9 in western Michigan
Here’s why retirement age matters for Social Security
Here’s why retirement age matters for Social Security