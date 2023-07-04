Another Round of Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Today, with Sunshine and Humidity Returning Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Fourth of July! This morning’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that’s been providing the unsettled weather continuing to sit off to our south and west. This will keep shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours today, with more isolated shower and storm chances expected tomorrow. Thursday looks to be the best day of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies, however isolated showers are still possible by the late afternoon and evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour during the day today shows mostly sunny skies expected this morning. This will add to the instability in the atmosphere allowing for more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms look to produce some brief periods of heavy rainfall, but overall shower chances now look to be less likely during the afternoon and evening. Any showers taper off during the evening hours, with clearing skies and patchy fog developing once again during the overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, most place will be waking up with some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will climb up into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most places. Northwesterly winds remain light during the day today, and really won’t have much of an impact on temperatures over the next several days.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to feature more sunshine for much of the day. Any fog during the early morning hours will burn off shortly after sunrise, resulting in plenty of sunshine across the county during the day. By tomorrow afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms will begin to bubble up over far eastern parts of the county. More shower chances are expected going into the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be very similar to today, climbing up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Northerly winds are still expected to be light tomorrow, not having much of an impact.

Wednesday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a happy Fourth!

