Ashland Area Summer Fest brings community together

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - Many towns around Aroostook County celebrated the 4th of July weekend including the town of Ashland.

The town held its annual “Ashland Area Summer Fest”. Many came together through the weekend to enjoy events and activities like a parade, food, activities, ultimate frisbee, fire works and a movie. Hannah Cummings, one of the event organizers for the Ashland Area Summer Fest, says this event is all about bringing the community together.

Hannah Cummings, Event Organizer, says “It’s a tight knit community, it’s a homey kind of feel, and when you come together for the Summer fest, it’s one of those celebrations. You get to celebrate the Fourth of July, you get to celebrate that the community is still strong. We all have busy lives, we don’t get to stop and take a minute and appreciate the things that Ashland has to offer.”

Cummings says this was the second year back of having the event after a few years off due to the pandemic. She adds the town looks to continue this event for many more years to come.

