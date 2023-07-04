Feed the County Family Fun Day held at Spud Speedway

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Despite weather postponing Sunday’s Feed the County 150 for the second-straight year, beautiful conditions Saturday led to many county residents spending their afternoon at Spud Speedway for the event’s family fun day.

There was entertainment for all ages at the event, including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, monster truck rides and a performance by Star City Syndicate. This year’s Feed the County celebration was in honor of John Swanberg, a founding creator of the initiative.

“Feed the county was a passion and a mission that many of us have been doing for many, many years,” said Dixie Shaw, Catholic Charities Maine hunger relief services program director. “So many people just need a little help, whether it be an ongoing need, whether it be a sporadic thing, somebody got injured, somebody got sick ... it doesn’t matter if you’re working or you’re not working, it’s hard for everybody right now, so if we can just alleviate that pressure just a little bit.”

“‘This kind of an activity is not something we do anywhere else,” Catholic Charities Maine CEO Steve Letourneau said. “So, it’s unique, its impactful, and it really hits the core of what we’re about, and that’s helping people in need. “>

The Feed the County 150 has been rescheduled for September 23rd.

