Houlton Agricultural Fair returns for its 34th year

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - It’s a busy 4th of July weekend in the town of Houlton with their annual Midnight Madness event and the Agricultural Fair. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was at the opening day of the fair on Saturday and has the story.

The fair is back in town! On Saturday, the Houlton Agricultural Fair kicked off the 34th year of its existence in the town. Chris Putnam, the Houlton Agricultural Fair Director, says the fair is all about family and agriculture.

Chris Putnam, Houlton Agricultural Fair Director, says “From Cow, pigs, sheeps, chickens to potatoes and all the vegetables you can grow. It’s an agricultural fair with a lot of other entertainment, but it’s all about family.”

The Fair is busy with many events throughout the weekend like shows, the Demolition derby, Mud Run, food and rides. This year, the fair was able to bring back some rides.

Chris Putnam, Houlton Agricultural Fair Director: “And we hope that this is the beginning of something even bigger as we move forward year after year and we begin to really rebuild the Houlton Fair since the COVID years were very very tough on us. We had to be closed for a couple of years, and now we are back open. This is our second year back, we grew a little bit and we have grown a lot more this year and I am sure we are going to grow even more next year.”

The 4th of July weekend is a busy time in the town with the Midnight Madness and the Fair. Putnam adds this is an opportunity for folks to come and visit one another.

Chris Putnam, Houlton Agricultural Fair Director: “The 4th of July has traditionally become the week that everybody comes back from everywhere, it’s even bigger than Christmas. Christmas you go home and see Grandma and Grandpa, and hang around the fire. Well there is even more people here in the summer, because of the weather, it’s really really nice. There is class reunions, and get togethers, and family reunions, at every lakeside, at every club, at every hotel, this is the place to be around the 4th of July.”

Putnam says another way the fair is special is all the volunteers in the community that make it happen.

Chris Putnam, Houlton Agricultural Fair Director: “Nobody is getting paid for any of this. We all do it for the love of being apart of the community and part of the celebration that happens around the fourth of July. So it’s a community event, it’s a community of people who give give give. And you can see it, you can feel it, you can hear it, everywhere you go.”

The Fair will end on the 4th of July with the annual Fireworks show at 9:30 to close out the weekend. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

