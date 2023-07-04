July 4th fatalities: what to avoid and how

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - More than 200 people died last year due to intoxicated driving in the United States over the Fourth of July period. Local police have spoken about the importance of staying safe.

With more people on the road this holiday, there is an increased risk of intoxicated driving. Police warn that one mistake could lose you your license, or worse, cause an accident.

Sergeant Keith Ouellette, of the Caribou Police Department, states, “Never think it’s not going to happen to you. Every year we give the speech and every year we end up arresting half a dozen people or so that did not use better judgement.

Patrolman Sean Farrell, of the Presque Isle Police Department, advises, “If you know you’re going out drinking you should have a ride. You never know how your body is going to react and metabolize to the substances you’re ingesting.”

Intoxicated driving is a particular risk for people aged 21-34. This may be caused by a number of factors, such as inexperience and underestimating how impaired they are. Underestimating the level of impairment is one of the misconceptions surrounding impaired driving.

“I see a lot of people not realizing how much they’ve had to drink that day, or how much they’ve consumed, or how much they’ve consumed, or leading to anywhere within the elicit substances, and then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Patrolman Farrell states.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds people that even if drugs are obtained legally, drug-impaired driving is still illegal in all states.

Patrolman Farrell asserts, “At the end of the day whether it’s how much marijuana you’ve had, how much alcohol you’ve had, or how much narcotics you’ve had, impaired is impaired at the end of the day.”

Take extra precautions this Fourth of July by arranging a designated driver, calling a taxi, or simply don’t drink.

