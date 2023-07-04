Maine Christmas Tree Shops face closure

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - The three Christmas Tree Shops in Maine may face closure, says a report by the Wall Street Journal. The Christmas Tree Shops currently have bases in Bangor, Augusta and Scarborough.

The closures are due to a final bankruptcy dissolution. The retail chain originally filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on May 5, 2023. According to WSJ, the company took out a $45 million bankruptcy loan, including $20 million in fresh capital, which has since been terminated due to worsening revenues.

The retail chain is a liquidation outlet, allowing customers to purchase new products at lower costs. The stores specialize in year-round seasonal goods and offer products such as home décor, kitchen products, furniture, and food. Until this year, there were more than 80 stores operating across 20 states.

There are currently 70 remaining stores that will face liquidation unless a new buyer is found. Maine stores are still uncertain when their closing date will be.

