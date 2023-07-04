Maine Christmas Tree Shops face closure

(mgn)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - The three Christmas Tree Shops in Maine may face closure, says a report by the Wall Street Journal. The Christmas Tree Shops currently have bases in Bangor, Augusta and Scarborough.

The closures are due to a final bankruptcy dissolution. The retail chain originally filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on May 5, 2023. According to WSJ, the company took out a $45 million bankruptcy loan, including $20 million in fresh capital, which has since been terminated due to worsening revenues.

The retail chain is a liquidation outlet, allowing customers to purchase new products at lower costs. The stores specialize in year-round seasonal goods and offer products such as home décor, kitchen products, furniture, and food. Until this year, there were more than 80 stores operating across 20 states.

There are currently 70 remaining stores that will face liquidation unless a new buyer is found. Maine stores are still uncertain when their closing date will be.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Hardy
Body Found in Monticello Confirmed to Be Kim Hardy
Fort Fairfield Police Department
Fort Fairfield Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Aroostook State Park
Incident at Aroostook State Park Leads to Arrest
van buren
Saint John Valley has caught the entrepreneurial bug.

Latest News

Two Maine teens injured in ATV crash, likely caused by speed and alcohol
Ashland Summer
Ashland Area Summer Fest brings community together
Houlton Fair
Houlton Agricultural Fair returns for its 34th year
Ashland Summer
Ashland Summer