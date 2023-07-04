More Shower Chances Tomorrow, with Hot and Humid Weather Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Fourth! We saw a better than expected day today with showers and thunderstorms holding off until this evening. We are however now seeing them fire up, with some strong storms possible between now and midnight tonight. Shower chances then taper off, with the area of low pressure providing the unsettled weather still sitting close enough to the region to give us another round of showers during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Thursday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with plenty of sunshine and mild weather returning to the county.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour during the rest of this evening shows the chances for scattered showers continuing between now and midnight tonight. These showers will eventually taper off, leaving us with cloudy skies going into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Patchy fog looks to develop once again in spots during the early morning hours of Wednesday, so make sure to leave yourself a few extra minutes if you have to head out the door early Wednesday. Low temperatures tonight won’t provide much relief from the heat. Lows are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 60s during the overnight hours. Westerly winds remain light, and won’t have much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With showers and thunderstorm chances being more scattered during the day today, there will likely be a better chance of seeing some showers and thunderstorms during the day tomorrow. The best chance for showers will be during the afternoon hours continuing into the evening. Shower chances will once again taper off during the evening hours, with skies expected to clear out during the overnight hours going into Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower to mid 80s once again by the afternoon hours. Northerly winds remain light during the day, not having an impact during the day once again.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening, and a happy Fourth!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.