Police ask people to be respectful when setting off fireworks

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The Fourth of July is on a weeknight this year, meaning that many people will be going to work the next day. Police ask that fireworks users set them off before the late evening as this will cause a further disruption for the community.

Sergeant Keith Ouellette of the Caribou Police Department states, “We ask that people do it at a reasonable time. Obviously 10 o’clock at night is not a reasonable time. Fourth of July this year is on a weekday so people work the following day, so be vigilant of those aspects when setting them off.”

Patrolman Sean Farrell, of the Presque Isle Police Department, shared the same sentiment. He states, “There’s a time and a place for everything and I think there’s a time and a place for that, so just use your best judgement.”

Sergeant Ouellette stated that officers sometimes have to respond to calls of people setting off fireworks after 11 or 12 at night. To avoid this, he asks that you use them responsibly.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

