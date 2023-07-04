Presque Isle Elk’s hosts annual July 4th celebration

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle Elks Lodge #1954 hosted its annual July 4th Community Celebration in the Presque Isle Riverside Park.

The event offered free food to community members and events for children to play and win prizes. There was also a live performance by “The Gazebo Gang” which many people watched while enjoying their lunch.

Nita Therriault, Esquire at the Presque Isle Elks Club, commented, “We have music, watermelon, popcorn, slushies. So yeah, we have a good crowd here and I’m just glad that everyone is enjoying it. It’s a beautiful day, so why not be here?”

Riverside Drive was closed to traffic to accommodate the annual July 4th car show, which brought out visitors from throughout Aroostook County and western New Brunswick. Participation in this event was entirely free, and trophies were awarded for top vehicles, People’s Choice award, and the Best in Show.

Marshall Dick, who was responsible for the show’s registration and announcing, stated, “We have trophies for ten different classes with the two best being People’s Choice, which is where everyone who showed up today gets their chance to write down a car number and then we announce at the end the People’s Choice car for what people liked best.”

Shannon King, a participant in the car show, explained why it is an important event to have on a historical day like July 4th. He stated, “I’m not a car guy I just like history. And I like the fact that I’m driving history. When I drive this, I’m in 1931 – everything is stock, nothing’s souped-up, it’s all original. It’s how they lived and how they went about their lives and I just enjoy experiencing history.”

Due to the threat of rain, the Presque Isle Elks Lodge was unable to hang the flags that they hang annually in downtown Main Street. Therriault stated, “We have no way to dry them out and so that’s why we don’t hang them out if the weather forecast says rain.”

This free event provided an accessible way for people to celebrate both independence and community.

