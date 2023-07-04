Saint John Valley has caught the entrepreneurial bug.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Central Aroostook isn’t the only place in the County with an entrepreneurial bug, the Saint John Valley has also seen an increase in small business openings, with community leaders seeing this as an opportunity for towns to develop their economy and help revitalize their downtown, Belen Dougherty has more…

Speaking with Penny Barber; a board member for the Saint John Valley Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, she shares how busy the Chamber has been in Northern Aroostook County. “Recently in just the past month have added three new businesses and we’ve done additional ribbon cuttings just this past weekend and will be doing presently three more and hopefully two to three next month.” The Saint John Valley has also noticed a trend of family-owned small businesses, Barber states, “Since probably towards the end of last year we’ve seen quite a few new businesses opening up that are family-owned we did I believe about five from Oct- of last year until just the end of the year.”

In the town of Van Buren Luke Dyer, the Town Manager shares the current entrepreneurial spirit of the town, “The interesting things about Van Buren since I’ve been the Manager have been the one taking the calls, people are calling and wanting to start a business in Van Buren.” As far as how important small businesses are to Van Buren’s economy, Dyer says, “Critical, it is our economic development.”

The Saint John Valley area town leaders and community members see a great opportunity for their downtown’s revitalization through small business growth with Dyer saying, “Creating small businesses in that in our downtown is super important to that project we want to create a walkable downtown we need to have a place for them to walk to so you know creating all these little small ma and pa businesses is a big part of our economic development.” Barber from Madawaska adds, “Small businesses are the backbone of every community it’s not just because it’s small families that keep their name going in the area, but it keeps people here in town, it brings in outsiders for that little specialty shop, or on their way through to say a different area to do some kind of outdoor sport. Any small community needs to have those little, small shops to thrive, it’s something to talk about, it brings people out of their house you get them walking up and down the sidewalk. Again, it’s that sense of pride in their area.”

Penny Barber originally from Massachusetts took the opportunity to get involved in her community. Not only is she a board member of the Saint John Valley Chamber of Commerce and Tourism but also a new small business owner. She opened her shop Raven Relics in downtown Madawaska last September. Her advice to those who may have an entrepreneurial dream is that now is the time to make it a reality. “If you have a passion if you have something that you enjoy do it now it’s the best time we have all these little stores that are opening up and the different food trucks and all these other ideas that are just coming to life after such a sad time in our history and its amazing things to see these small towns come back to life after having such quiet times for quiet a few years.”

Devin Parent, Co-Owner of The Food Dudes - a food truck with a Mexican-style food flair - expresses how receptive the community has been, “Very overwhelming you know the amount of support we got from everyone, faces that I’ve never seen before people from other towns. I think they are all looking forward to us traveling and going to them.” The Saint John Valley along with the rest of Aroostook County are excited about the present and future of small businesses in Northern Maine. Belen Dougherty, NewsSource 8.

The small business boom doesn’t just include northern Aroostook County. We take a look at how southern Aroostook businesses are doing on a future NewsSource 8 at 6.

