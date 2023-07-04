Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Hardy
Body Found in Monticello Confirmed to Be Kim Hardy
Fort Fairfield Police Department
Fort Fairfield Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Aroostook State Park
Incident at Aroostook State Park Leads to Arrest
Mariah Dobbins
Easton Woman Accused of Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Son Has Bail Revoked

Latest News

Ashland Summer
Ashland Area Summer Fest brings community together
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Houlton Fair
Houlton Agricultural Fair returns for its 34th year
Ashland Summer
Ashland Summer
Houlton Fair
Houlton Fair