Town of Houlton celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - After a busy weekend with the Agricultural Fair in the town of Houlton, they were ready to celebrate the 4th of July with their annual parade, News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Friends and Family gathered in the streets of Houlton for the annual 4th of July parade. The 4th of July weekend is a busy time of year for the town of Houlton that brings lots of excitement to the community.

Andrew Savage, Parade Master, says “You look all around us, you can see it means a lot to everybody, It’s a great day. We avoided the rain which is excellent, it’s a huge turnout. It’s the best turnout I have seen in the last few years and everyone is just really excited. They are going all out, you can see the decorations are to the 10′s. Everything looks great.”

Independence Day means a lot as folks celebrate our freedom in this country.

Tammy Goetsch, Director of Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook, says “It’s all about the price has been paid for our freedom. I have family that has been in the military that have fought for our rights and our freedoms. So it’s all about celebrating that freedom today.”

Daniel A. Bruce, Commander of DAV Smart Ricker Chapter 10 Presque Isle, says “The 4th of July means to me the independence of this country.”

The parade is a very special way Houlton celebrates, as it brings the community together even long before the big event.

Andrew Savage: “People start talking about months in advance, they can’t wait to talk to the director, the chamber as a whole. “When can I get started up?”, “What can I do to make my float look like the best?”, they start talking about it in the spring.”

Daniel A. Bruce: “Seeing all the people waving and having a good time.”

Tammy Goetsch: “Having fun and celebrating, we have gone through a few years of just real hard times I think. So I just love to see this.”

After the parade, many plan to continue to celebrate the day with family and friends.

Andrew Savage: “My Wife and I, and our family. We are going down to our camp on Grand Lake and just hang out. We probably will cook a few burgers and dogs, I think that is a guarantee so just going to enjoy it. And Like I said the rain didn’t show up, so we are pumped about that.”

Tammy Goetsch: “We are going to be doing stuff with our family, the backyard barbeque, hanging out together, and doing life together. Then going to watch some fireworks, we live in a country where we can still do that so we are going to take advantage of it.”

Daniel A. Bruce: “I’m going to cook myself a big T-Bone steak. Isaac: “That sounds pretty good to me!”

A beautiful day for family and friends to get together and celebrate our country. Reporting from Houlton, Isaac Potter News Source 8.

