Two Maine teens injured in ATV crash, likely caused by speed and alcohol

BROOKS, Maine (WAGM) - Two teens are injured, one with life threatening injuries, after an ATV crash in Brooks.

On the evening of Monday, July 3, 2023, troopers responded to an ATV crash in Brooks. The Maine Forest Service, Maine Warden Service and Brooks Fire and Ambulance assisted on the scene.

The operator, a 17-year-old from Monroe, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Waldo County General Hospital. The passenger was 18-year-old Zach Taylor, who was flown by Lifeflight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with life threatening injuries.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by speed and alcohol. The incident is currently under investigation by the Maine State Police Central Field Troop and a Crash Reconstructionist with the Traffic Safety Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.