The Best Day of the Work Week is Expected tomorrow, with Mostly Sunny Skies and Isolated Shower Chances

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw a nicer day across the region today with more sunshine along with warmer temperatures. This however left us with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, with activity remaining more isolated in nature. Showers are expected to eventually taper off later tonight, leaving us with clearing skies and patchy fog developing before tomorrow morning. High pressure is expected to build into the region tomorrow, leaving us with more sunshine along with higher heat and humidity. This high pressure doesn’t control our weather for very long, as a cold front approaches the region Friday, resulting in more showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows more shower chances over the next couple of hours, but expect them to taper off before midnight tonight. This will leave us with clearing skies for most areas by sunrise tomorrow morning. Patchy fog is expected to develop during the early morning hours of Thursday, but should be quick to burn off during the morning hours similar to this morning. Low temperatures tonight once again remain mild, falling back into the mid and upper 60s for most spots. Southeasterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, once again not having much of an impact.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts with plenty of sunshine during the morning hours, with more showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. The best chance at showers and storms looks to be over northern and western areas, however the computer models all week long have been showing less of a chance for showers and storms. We’ll have to wait and see how things play out during the day tomorrow, and I’ll have updates during the afternoon hours if things turn severe. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most spots. Southerly winds remain light during the day tomorrow, however could be gusty in any showers or storms.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

