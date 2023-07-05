Body found in St. John River near Saint Leonard

An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations
An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations confirmed Wednesday.(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Jul. 5, 2023
SAINT LEONARD, New Brunswick (WAGM) - An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations confirmed Wednesday.

The man’s name has yet to be released. RCMP confirmed to be a man reported missing in Edmundston on July 3. His body was pulled from the river by the Saint Leonard Dispatch of the RCMP around 6:30 Tuesday near route 144. No foul play is suspected at this time, but an autopsy will be conducted.

WAGM will update this story as more information becomes available.

