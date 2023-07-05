Medical Monday: Summer Heat Safety

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Summertime is often the prime season for BBQ’s, spending time by the water, and enjoying the summer heat, but it’s important to keep safety in mind when spending time outdoors. One way to do that is by avoiding sunburns, which could lead to skin cancer. Joshua Wood, a PA at Northern Light AR Gould says everyone should wear plenty of sunscreen.

Wood says, “It’s important to wear sunscreen because the sun is naturally damaging to all people of all skin types. And all people are susceptible to skin cancer and sunburns”.

Wood recommends using a sunscreen with an SPF greater than 30 and one that has broad spectrum coverage. He adds, it’s important to apply sunscreen even when it seems cloudy outside.

Wood adds, “Both UV-A and UV-B rays can make it through the clouds”.

He says another important thing to remember in the summer heat is heat related illnesses. These illnesses include heat exhaustion and in more severe cases, heat stroke, typically, brought on by hot and humid weather.

“The warning signs at first are muscle cramping, followed by headaches, dizziness, sort of altered mental status. And then it would eventually progress to heat stroke where their temperature rises so high that they actually have an altered mental state in which case you would want to get them to a hospital or someone that can provide care for them.” according to Wood.

One way to prevent a heat related illness from happening is by staying hydrated, which Wood says can be through water or even fruits high in water content. He recommends avoiding energy drinks and drinks high in sugar content.

Wood says, “The average adult needs one to two liters of water per day. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated. Fruits anything that stores water. So, apples are good, bananas. Just kind of some of the general tropical fruits”.

Overall, he says following these steps will reduce your risk of developing a heat related illness or skin cancer and allow you to focus just on having fun in the beautiful weather.

