Thrilling Mud Run Amazes at Houlton Agricultural Fair

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - Once again, the Mud Run took center stage at the Houlton Fair, captivating both drivers and fans with mud flying and engines roaring. It was an electrifying experience for all involved.

Mariah Violette, Driver:” So I’m very excited personally for this Mud Run to be here locally at, you know, in our hometown and back here. You know, everybody has worked so hard to make this happen, and I hope that it’s as great of a success as it was last year, so we can continue to do it” .

Tuesday, Houlton was buzzing with exciting mud splattering driving as the annual Mud Run returned to the fair. Six classes of vehicles featuring a 200-foot mud track, reaching depths of approximately 2 to 3.5 feet. Drivers eagerly took their chances, aiming to either conquer the muddy terrain or find themselves stuck, and get their distances measured. This highly anticipated event demands substantial investments of both money and time from its participants.

Jordan Violette, Mud Run Superintendent :” A lot of these guys have some really high horsepower trucks and jeeps. There’s a lot of hours that go into building a mud truck or a mud racer, whether it’s from tires to engines, axles, and stuff like that. So, there’s a countless hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars that go into a lot of these, especially the people that race all over the state like I do. There’s just a lot that goes into it. Just the truck itself, let alone putting on an event”.

Travis Bartley, Driver:” I’d like to build my own truck, but we bought this one last year out of a guy named Adam down in Waterville. So it’s almost his deal. And we’ve just made it our own. This year, we’ve painted it, done a whole different scheme on it, renamed it. We’ve got a big set of tires this year, so we’re going to be able to run in a small class with the little ones and then put the big tires on and see how those do this year”.

Horsepower, driver technique, and vehicle checkups all influence performance.

Mariah Violette:” Making sure everything is good to go for your truck. Every truck is different down to the mechanics behind it. You know everything., And the driver has their own technique as well. How they how they drive through the pit, you know, the how they you know, if they go through it head on or if they take it easy, you know, every driver is different. So, it definitely, definitely is particular for each individual and each individual truck as well”.

The Mud Run is a beloved crowd favorite at the fair, attracting attendees from across the state and the local community. With the support of event organizers and enthusiastic fans, there is immense potential for future growth and opportunities.

Travis Bartley:” These younger kids love it. Hopefully, we can get some more of these kids up on the hills that are even as we do a smaller class here with some smaller tires, bring some of these daily drivers out and get the kids involved. As the older guys grow up, like the little ones they got to come up through, and if they enjoy doing it, then that’s what I’ll keep, keep it growing, and hopefully we can still put this on for years to come”.

With favorable weather and seamless event operations, it is evident that the Mud Run will continue to thrive as one of the premier events at the fair.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

