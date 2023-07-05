U.S. Sen. Angus King attending 2023 NATO Summit in Lithuania

WASHINGTON (WAGM) - U.S. Sen. Angus King will attend the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11 and 12.

King (I-Maine) announced Thursday he is set to be joined by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), Tom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Pete Ricketts (R-Nebraska), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). A second-term senator, King is a member of the Senate NATO Observer Group, Senate Armed Services and Senate Intelligence Committees.

“The NATO alliance is among America’s most important, effective partnerships. Over the last several decades, it has helped to prevent conflict, address global security challenges, and protect our shared ideals,” King wrote in a press release. “Faced with Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the alliance has become more united than ever – rebuking the dictator’s ambitions and showing the power of modern democracies. I look forward to traveling to Lithuania this weekend to meet with our partners and reaffirm the United States’ commitment to freedom at the 2023 NATO Summit.”

It will be King’s second trip as part of an abroad delegation in 2023. He previously visited Ukraine in January to meet with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pledge his continued support for U.S. aid in the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

