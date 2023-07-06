Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Unites Players For Another Exciting Season

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Men’s Baseball League returns for its third year, bringing together five teams of passionate players of all ages for an exciting summer season of growth and competition.

Derrick Cooper, Player:” Just an opportunity to play baseball again, i haven’t played since high school, its been 18 years since i played in high school and there hasn’t been anything offered to me. So, just given a opportunity to play baseball again, i love playing that sport growing up as a kid so, wooden bat league, never tried it so just trying something new but love the game itself”.

The Aroostook Men’s Baseball League is back for another exciting summer season, with five teams comprising players aged 16 and above. A notable addition to the league this year is the revived “The Valley” Team, after a one-year hiatus in 2022. This team brings together individuals from diverse communities in the St. John Valley, many of whom have been coached by Jim Desjardins since their early days.

Jim Desjardins:” We’ve got guys from all three, guys from all three schools and all our young guys, the core, come from those three towns and i’ve been coaching them now like i said, its over 10 years”.

Derrick Cooper:” So I see these kids alot playing throughout high school and alot of kids i’ve seen as a school teacher, so its nice to be able to bring all of those kids together and kind of see how they are outside of different elements and seeing how they react in baseball, and also being able to help and teach some of the younger kids”.

The Aroostook Men’s Baseball League offers more than just a chance to play baseball at different stages of players’ lives. It provides an opportunity for individuals to come together, have fun, and reignite their passion for the game.

Liam Streeter:” It’s amazing to be able to get back around to the game, you know that’s what we here from everybody across the league is that, i didn’t get to play after high school or maybe they played a little college ball, and now after years they are getting back into it and its just reignites that love that we all have for it”.

Derrick Cooper:” Being able to be around the guys again, communicating while we are in the field, encouraging people with positivity, just seeing how many people from other teams as well has been able to come around and make this possible. So, its just been a great positive thing, there’s no, you know, there’s no consequences to wins or losses, its just about having fun and doing your best and obviously we try to win every game but at the end of the day , we just want to stay positive”.

For many players, the Aroostook Men’s Baseball League brings cherished memories of intense battles on the field and creates an opportunity to strengthen bonds with family and friends.

Jim Desjardins:” We had Sam Cyr from Madawaska pitching for us, and that day we were facing the Pirates and Saul was on the mound for the Pirates, Saul Nunez. They both went seven innings, and it was like a pitchers duel and i think it was like a one run game in the end and it was a really great game there”.

Liam Streeter:” I was fortunate enough, i played on the Mavs the first year and we were able to take home championship the opening season, so thats definitely a big memory , but I’m a transplant to the county so really just getting to know a bunch of people in the community has been great for me, that’s really what i loved”.

The entire league shares the hope for its continued growth and the spread of the joy of baseball throughout the county.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource Sports.

