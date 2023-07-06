Effort to let Maine tribes benefit from more federal laws falls short after veto

Maine lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a bill aimed to ensuring more federal laws apply to tribes in the state
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(wabi)
By DAVID SHARP
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers failed Thursday to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would have expanded the sovereignty of Native American tribes in the state by ensuring more federal laws apply to them.

It's a defeat for the tribes, which are bound by a land claims settlement that puts them on different footing then the nation's other 570 federally recognized tribes.

Both chambers had voted to enact the bill with big-enough majorities to override the veto, but some House members backtracked under pressure by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. She contends the bill was vague and would lead to lengthy and costly litigation in coming years.

The 84-57 vote fell short of a two-thirds majority after tribal Rep. Aaron Dana, a Passamaquoddy, implored lawmakers to vote for the tribes, saying they want the same thing that the nation's Founding Fathers wanted.

“We seek equality. We seek life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And we seek the liberty and the pursuit of happiness under a relationship where we have the access to the laws passed by Congress to make native communities safer and healthier,” he said. “Nothing more, nothing less.”

It was an important bill for tribes in Maine who've long regretted trading some of their rights to the state under an $81.5 million settlement that was signed by President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

The agreement for the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot and Maliseet, along with a 1991 agreement for the Mi’kmaq, allows them to be treated much like municipalities subject to state law instead of dealing directly with the federal government like other tribes. Over the years, that relationship has led to disagreements.

The governor says just a handful of federal laws don’t apply to the tribes in Maine — such as the Indian Healthcare Improvement Act and the federal law governing disaster response, for example.

Mills has urged the tribes, the attorney general and other parties to work together to craft a proposal that is “clear, thoroughly vetted, and well understood by all parties.”

But the tribes increasingly see her as standing in the way of changes they say are necessary to improve their lives. Last week, Penobscot Nation Kirk Francis said he thinks the governor wants “to protect an old guard and old mindset” by maintaining the status quo. And Dana, the tribal representative, said Thursday that some of the governor's comments about the legislation were “dangerous and misleading.”

To ensure broad support, the proposal specifically carved out certain federal laws including the Clean Water Act, Indian Mineral Development Act, Water Quality Act and Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

In March, tribal leaders in Maine used their first address to the state Legislature in two decades to call for greater autonomy after a broader sovereignty proposal stalled last year under a veto threat.

The broader sovereignty bill is being held over, meaning it'll be dealt with by lawmakers next year.

___

Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David_Sharp_AP

Most Read

An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations...
Body found in St. John River near Saint Leonard
MUD RUN 2023
Thrilling Mud Run Amazes at Houlton Agricultural Fair
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
van buren
Saint John Valley has caught the entrepreneurial bug.
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

Latest News

FILE: Augusta Road in Bowdoin
Border Patrol weapon among items stolen from home where 4 were killed
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
They envision the world’s tallest flagpole in this Maine town. Instead of uniting, it is dividing
Demonstrators opposed to a bill to expand abortion access gather in the halls of the Maine...
Maine lawmakers are a single vote from approval of bill to allow later abortions
Paid family leave approved in Maine’s last-minute state budget negotiations, awaits legislative vote